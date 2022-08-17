U.N. panel OKs sanctions waiver for U.S. civic group's aid to N. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- A United Nations Security Council committee on North Korea sanctions has approved a sanctions exemption for a U.S.-based aid group to send spine-related rehabilitation equipment to the impoverished country, its website showed Wednesday.
Under the decision, Ignis Community will be exempt from U.N. sanctions to send medical and rehabilitation equipment for the Pyongyang Spine and Rehabilitation Centre.
The equipment, which includes decompression tables, treadmills and electric hospital beds, is worth a total of US$506,408.
The U.N. panel, tasked with overseeing sanctions measures imposed against the North, issued the approval on Aug. 12 and the exemption will be effective for nine months.
It remains unclear when the equipment will be delivered to the North as the reclusive country maintains strict border controls against COVID-19.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office
-
(Yonhap Interview) Chinese ambassador says no Beijing-Seoul 'decoupling,' warns of impact from U.S.-led groups
-
(LEAD) Gov't to supply 2.7 mln homes in next 5 years
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
S. Korea, U.S. to stage preparatory military drills before major field exercise
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to 4-month high of over 180,000