Delinquency ratio on won-denominated bank loans down in June
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea fell in June from a month earlier, with the ratios on lending to households and businesses both down, the financial watchdog said Wednesday.
The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans had come to 0.20 percent as of end-June, down from 0.24 percent tallied a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
From a year earlier, the ratio was also down 0.05 percentage point.
The ratio reflected loans overdue by one month or longer in principal and interest payment.
The delinquency ratio on household loans stood at 0.17 percent in May, down 0.02 percentage point from a month earlier.
In particular, the ratio on home-backed loans was down 0.01 percentage point on-month to 0.1 percent.
The ratio for corporate loans also fell 0.05 percentage point over the same period to 0.22 percent, the data showed.
