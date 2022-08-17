Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Yoon-press conference
(LEAD) Yoon says he doesn't want status quo changed by force in N. Korea
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday that South Korea cannot provide North Korea with security guarantees, but he does not want the status quo changed "unreasonably or by force."
The remark, made in a press conference marking his 100 days in office, was seen as yet another olive branch to Pyongyang, days after he unveiled what he described as an "audacious" offer to rebuild the North's economy if the regime takes substantial steps toward denuclearization.
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to 4-month high of over 180,000
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases jumped to a four-month high on Wednesday following the extended weekend amid the continued spread of a highly contagious omicron subvariant.
The country added 180,803 new COVID-19 infections, including 567 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 21,682,816, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Court to review injunction filed by former PPP chair against leadership switch
SEOUL -- A Seoul court is set to hold a hearing Wednesday to review an injunction filed by the former chairman of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), Lee Jun-seok, against the party's leadership switch.
The hearing comes a day after the PPP endorsed members of its emergency leadership committee, completing the leadership transition that removes then suspended party chief Lee Jun-seok from office. Five-time Rep. Joo Ho-young was named the committee's chief.
Nuclear cooperation between N. Korea, Iran concerning: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- Any nuclear cooperation between North Korea and Iran is concerning, a state department spokesperson said Tuesday, calling the two countries the "most acute proliferation threats."
State Department Press Secretary Ned Price also noted the countries have a history of violating international norms.
U.N. panel OKs sanctions waiver for U.S. civic group's aid to N. Korea
SEOUL -- A United Nations Security Council committee on North Korea sanctions has approved a sanctions exemption for a U.S.-based aid group to send spine-related rehabilitation equipment to the impoverished country, its website showed Wednesday.
Under the decision, Ignis Community will be exempt from U.N. sanctions to send medical and rehabilitation equipment for the Pyongyang Spine and Rehabilitation Centre.
