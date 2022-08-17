KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DongkukStlMill 13,800 DN 300
CJ 80,700 DN 100
HyundaiEng&Const 46,650 DN 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,300 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 198,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,650 DN 200
Kogas 41,250 UP 1,450
Hanwha 31,150 UP 350
DB HiTek 45,250 DN 600
LX INT 35,300 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 1,840 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 34,000 UP 300
Daesang 23,050 DN 500
SKNetworks 4,315 DN 45
SK hynix 97,100 UP 400
Yuhan 57,500 DN 500
SLCORP 35,600 UP 4,700
CJ LOGISTICS 127,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 82,000 DN 400
DL 67,300 DN 1,900
Youngpoong 607,000 UP 17,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,550 UP 300
KIA CORP. 78,700 DN 3,300
Hyosung 75,800 DN 400
LOTTE 38,950 DN 350
GCH Corp 20,000 DN 350
LotteChilsung 160,000 DN 2,500
HyundaiMtr 190,000 DN 7,500
AmoreG 35,750 UP 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,780 DN 140
POSCO Holdings 258,000 0
DB INSURANCE 62,700 DN 200
SamsungElec 60,400 DN 600
NHIS 10,250 UP 150
DongwonInd 230,000 DN 2,000
Meritz Insurance 38,650 UP 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,100 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 36,050 UP 300
HITEJINRO 30,400 DN 650
KCC 311,000 DN 4,500
