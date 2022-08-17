Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 August 17, 2022

SKBP 76,900 DN 2,000
ORION Holdings 15,000 UP 50
TaekwangInd 881,000 UP 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,030 DN 20
KAL 27,000 UP 400
LG Corp. 84,600 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 158,500 DN 3,500
Boryung 11,050 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 73,200 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,900 DN 150
Shinsegae 224,000 UP 1,500
Nongshim 290,500 DN 9,000
SGBC 54,300 DN 400
Daewoong 26,500 DN 450
HtlShilla 72,500 DN 300
Hanmi Science 40,400 DN 550
SamsungElecMech 137,000 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 4,975 UP 65
Ottogi 485,500 UP 13,500
GS E&C 31,800 DN 300
LS 64,300 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES135500 DN2500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 629,000 DN 3,000
GC Corp 169,500 DN 2,500
KPIC 129,000 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,770 UP 60
SKC 134,500 DN 2,500
GS Retail 25,950 UP 400
Hanssem 56,700 DN 200
F&F 149,500 UP 2,000
KSOE 92,100 DN 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,550 DN 1,300
MS IND 21,900 DN 150
OCI 126,500 0
LS ELECTRIC 57,400 DN 600
KorZinc 597,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,990 DN 20
HyundaiMipoDock 109,500 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 41,200 DN 200
S-Oil 91,300 UP 1,700
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!