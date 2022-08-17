KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 349,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,000 DN 2,500
HMM 23,450 DN 350
HYUNDAI WIA 69,800 DN 800
KumhoPetrochem 132,000 DN 2,500
Mobis 217,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 69,200 DN 1,500
S-1 62,300 DN 700
ZINUS 48,150 DN 400
Hanchem 230,500 DN 3,500
DWS 58,700 DN 1,100
KEPCO 21,700 0
SamsungSecu 35,800 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 12,600 DN 300
Hanon Systems 10,650 DN 100
SK 236,500 UP 7,000
ShinpoongPharm 29,150 UP 150
SKTelecom 51,300 DN 600
HyundaiElev 29,300 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 134,500 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,750 DN 15
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,500 DN 1,300
IBK 9,780 DN 20
ILJIN MATERIALS 74,600 DN 2,900
Asiana Airlines 15,500 UP 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,000 0
DONGSUH 25,650 UP 150
COWAY 65,300 DN 200
SamsungEng 22,250 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 121,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 5,580 DN 30
Handsome 29,250 DN 200
SAMSUNG CARD 31,850 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 22,600 DN 100
KT 38,300 UP 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30550 DN700
LOTTE TOUR 11,900 DN 100
LG Uplus 12,450 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,800 UP 500
KT&G 81,300 DN 400
(MORE)
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office
-
(Yonhap Interview) Chinese ambassador says no Beijing-Seoul 'decoupling,' warns of impact from U.S.-led groups
-
N. Korea fires two cruise missiles missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official
-
(LEAD) Gov't to supply 2.7 mln homes in next 5 years
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to 4-month high of over 180,000