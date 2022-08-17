Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

August 17, 2022

Doosan Enerbility 21,200 0
Doosanfc 39,950 DN 950
LG Display 16,500 DN 100
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,600 DN 600
COSMAX 65,300 DN 4,200
KIWOOM 90,300 UP 400
DSME 21,250 0
HDSINFRA 5,770 DN 120
NAVER 258,000 DN 1,500
NCsoft 382,500 UP 4,500
DWEC 5,410 DN 120
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,700 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 417,000 DN 1,500
Kangwonland 25,900 0
KEPCO KPS 41,450 DN 500
LG H&H 726,000 DN 6,000
LGCHEM 658,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 72,800 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,800 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,800 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 103,500 UP 1,500
Celltrion 212,000 UP 1,000
TKG Huchems 20,400 DN 200
Kakao 80,100 DN 600
DAEWOONG PHARM 176,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,100 UP 500
KIH 62,000 DN 100
GS 43,750 DN 50
LIG Nex1 88,300 UP 100
Fila Holdings 31,300 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,250 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,390 UP 65
AMOREPACIFIC 128,000 0
FOOSUNG 16,100 DN 250
SK Innovation 210,000 UP 6,500
POONGSAN 27,450 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 51,900 UP 100
Hansae 18,100 UP 850
Youngone Corp 46,000 UP 2,000
