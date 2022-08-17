Doosan Enerbility 21,200 0

Doosanfc 39,950 DN 950

LG Display 16,500 DN 100

HANATOUR SERVICE 50,600 DN 600

COSMAX 65,300 DN 4,200

KIWOOM 90,300 UP 400

DSME 21,250 0

HDSINFRA 5,770 DN 120

NAVER 258,000 DN 1,500

NCsoft 382,500 UP 4,500

DWEC 5,410 DN 120

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,700 DN 300

CJ CheilJedang 417,000 DN 1,500

Kangwonland 25,900 0

KEPCO KPS 41,450 DN 500

LG H&H 726,000 DN 6,000

LGCHEM 658,000 DN 4,000

KEPCO E&C 72,800 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,800 DN 200

HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,800 UP 200

LGELECTRONICS 103,500 UP 1,500

Celltrion 212,000 UP 1,000

TKG Huchems 20,400 DN 200

Kakao 80,100 DN 600

DAEWOONG PHARM 176,500 DN 3,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,100 UP 500

KIH 62,000 DN 100

GS 43,750 DN 50

LIG Nex1 88,300 UP 100

Fila Holdings 31,300 UP 500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,500 DN 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,250 UP 100

HANWHA LIFE 2,390 UP 65

AMOREPACIFIC 128,000 0

FOOSUNG 16,100 DN 250

SK Innovation 210,000 UP 6,500

POONGSAN 27,450 DN 250

KBFinancialGroup 51,900 UP 100

Hansae 18,100 UP 850

Youngone Corp 46,000 UP 2,000

(MORE)