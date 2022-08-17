KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 63,600 DN 1,500
GKL 15,200 DN 250
KOLON IND 54,500 DN 600
HanmiPharm 311,000 DN 3,500
SD Biosensor 38,000 DN 600
Meritz Financial 29,850 UP 1,450
BNK Financial Group 6,870 DN 10
emart 105,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY392 50 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 39,900 UP 1,400
PIAM 38,100 DN 1,550
HANJINKAL 62,500 UP 1,700
CHONGKUNDANG 90,300 DN 1,400
DoubleUGames 41,750 DN 250
MANDO 54,800 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 871,000 DN 34,000
Doosan Bobcat 33,100 UP 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,400 UP 50
Netmarble 68,000 DN 500
KRAFTON 265,500 DN 3,500
HD HYUNDAI 59,000 DN 100
ORION 106,000 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 37,150 DN 250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,000 DN 250
BGF Retail 166,500 0
SKCHEM 106,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 12,750 DN 400
HYOSUNG TNC 329,000 DN 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 419,500 UP 1,000
HANILCMT 15,000 DN 400
SKBS 128,500 0
WooriFinancialGroup 12,450 UP 100
KakaoBank 32,400 0
HYBE 186,000 DN 1,000
SK ie technology 94,100 UP 1,500
LG Energy Solution 453,500 DN 7,000
DL E&C 43,400 DN 900
kakaopay 73,200 UP 200
K Car 22,100 DN 400
SKSQUARE 43,750 UP 50
(END)
-
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) China says S. Korea has vowed to limit THAAD operation, heralding continued diplomatic row
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office
-
(Yonhap Interview) Chinese ambassador says no Beijing-Seoul 'decoupling,' warns of impact from U.S.-led groups
-
(LEAD) Gov't to supply 2.7 mln homes in next 5 years
-
N. Korea fires two cruise missiles missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to 4-month high of over 180,000
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official