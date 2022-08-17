Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, Qatar agree on mutual visa exemption

All News 17:04 August 17, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Qatar signed an agreement Wednesday on reciprocal visa exemption to facilitate exchanges between the two nations, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The agreement was signed during a meeting here between Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, according to the ministry.

Under the accord that will take effect next month, travelers of the two nations will be allowed to stay in each other's country up to 90 days without a visa.

The top diplomats also discussed ways to expand bilateral economic cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, construction, agriculture and health care, it added.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) shakes hands with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during their meeting in Seoul on Aug. 17, 2022, in this photo provided by Park's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#S Korea #Qatar #visa exemption
