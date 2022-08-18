(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 18)

Yoon said the presidential office will look into what went wrong in organizing national tasks and communicating with the public over various issues. Given the education minister's botched attempt to lower the school starting age to five from the current six, Yoon needs to have close consultations with the governing party. But he did not respond to the growing demand for the stepping down of lawmakers close to him from the frontline despite their responsibility for the division of the party. Yoon also said he did not have time to pay attention to remarks by other politicians, including former party chair Lee Jun-seok. As his press conference mostly focused on highlighting his accomplishments as president, we wonder if he really could weather crisis without a colossal revamp of the party, government and presidential office.