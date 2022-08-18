S. Korea's fiscal deficit widens 22 tln won in H1
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's fiscal deficit increased 22.2 trillion won (US$16.9 billion) in the first six months of this year from a year ago as the government revved up spending to tackle the fallout of the pandemic, data showed Thursday.
The managed fiscal balance, a key gauge of fiscal health calculated on a stricter term, posted a deficit of 101.9 trillion won in the January-June period, larger than a shortfall of 79.7 trillion won a year earlier, according to the finance ministry.
The increased deficit was mainly attributable to increased spending designed to support pandemic-hit merchants and vulnerable people under the record 62 trillion-won extra budget created in May.
The finance ministry said it aims to manage a yearly fiscal deficit at around 110.8 trillion won for 2022. The central government debt had amounted to 1,007.5 trillion won as of end-June, down 11.2 trillion won from the previous month, as it repaid maturing debt.
The Yoon Suk-yeol government plans to implement a belt-tightening policy in a shift from years of expansionary fiscal policy adopted by the previous Moon Jae-in administration in a bid to improve fiscal health.
To this end, the country plans to lower the fiscal deficit to a size equivalent to less than 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) over the next five years from the 5.1 percent estimate for this year.
The government also set the goal of reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio to around "the midpoint" of the 50 percent range by 2027. The estimated debt ratio for 2022 stands at 49.7 percent.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
Jungkook, first runner of BTS' photo album project
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official
-
N. Korea fires two cruise missiles missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to 4-month high of over 180,000
-
(3rd LD) Yoon offers to carry out aid projects as long as N.K. shows denuclearization commitment
-
Yoon says he doesn't want change status quo changed by force in N. Korea