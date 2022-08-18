Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

09:00 August 18, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/23 Cloudy 20

Incheon 28/23 Sunny 10

Suwon 30/22 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 31/22 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 31/21 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 30/22 Sunny 60

Gangneung 30/22 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 30/21 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 31/22 Cloudy 10

Jeju 31/25 Cloudy 20

Daegu 32/22 Cloudy 10

Busan 29/23 Cloudy 10

