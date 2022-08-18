Yoon says he will closely listen to people's voices
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday his press conference held the previous day to mark his first 100 days in office was intended to show that he will closely listen to the people's voices.
"The purpose of yesterday's press conference was that I will closely look into and honor the people's words," he said as he arrived at the presidential office.
The press conference was held as Yoon's image has been badly in need of a makeover following weeks of falling approval ratings, mainly attributable to his poor personnel choices in the presidential office and the government.
When asked during the press conference to pick three reasons for his declining support, Yoon said he thinks it is important to humbly honor the public sentiment and plans to carefully look into the various problems that have been raised.
