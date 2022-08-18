S. Korean Air Force to join Australia-led multilateral exercise
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Air Force said Thursday it will participate in a multinational exercise, hosted by Australia, to open late this month as part of efforts to bolster deterrence against evolving North Korean threats.
A squadron of KF-16 fighters is set to depart from an air base in Chungju, 147 kilometers south of Seoul, for Darwin in northern Australia later in the day to participate in the biennial Exercise Pitch Black that will run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 7, according to the armed service.
It added that it will also deploy one KC-330 tanker plane and some 130 personnel to the exercise.
The six KF-16s are scheduled to arrive in Darwin Friday and will receive aerial refueling by the KC-330 on the way there.
By participating in the multinational exercise, the Air Force said it plans to strengthen its capability to carry out combined operations.
Exercise Pitch Black is to bring together over 100 aircraft from 10 countries including the United States, Britain and France.
