Busan mayor proposes allowing alternative military services for BTS
BUSAN, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon has proposed allowing the members of K-pop superband BTS to replace their military duties with alternative service as public relations ambassadors for the city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, officials said Thursday.
The government formally appointed the septet last month as a PR ambassador in charge of promoting the Expo bid, for which Busan is competing with cities in Italy and Saudi Arabia.
Mayor Park recently made the proposal asking the presidential office to grant BTS the alternative military service benefit currently available to athletes and artists who helped elevate national prestige or cultural advancement, according to officials.
The mayor expects an aggressive promotional drive by BTS would give the city a competitive edge in the increasingly fierce competition to host the 2030 Expo.
"If BTS is allowed alternative military service, its members will be assigned with national duties as heavy as military service and will serve the nation in their unique capacity," Park said.
Under an agreement signed between Busan and BTS' management firm Hybe in June, BTS will guide officials of the International Bureau of Expositions (IBE) during on-site inspections slated for next year, deliver presentations at a BIE general assembly and participate in the final assembly when the BIE announces the host city next year.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
Jungkook, first runner of BTS' photo album project
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official
-
N. Korea fires two cruise missiles missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official
-
(3rd LD) Yoon offers to carry out aid projects as long as N.K. shows denuclearization commitment
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases soar to 4-month high of over 180,000
-
(Yonhap Interview) Bill Gates says hopes S. Korea will be 'more generous' in aid contribution for global health