Preorders for BLACKPINK's second LP surpass 1.5 mln copies
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- BLACKPINK's upcoming second full-length album has sold over 1.5 million copies in preorders, its agency said Thursday.
Preorders for "Born Pink" surpassed 1.5 million units on Wednesday, six days after the advance purchase began, YG Entertainment said.
In comparison, the K-pop girl group's first full album "The Album" topped 800,000 copies in preorders during the same time period in October 2020.
BLACKPINK will return Friday with "Pink Venom," a prerelease track from the new album. It will mark their first full-group release in a year and 10 months since "The Album."
