S. Korea's SD Biosensor to supply 148.3 bln won worth of virus kits to Japan
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- SD Biosensor Inc., a South Korean developer of COVID-19 test kits, said Thursday it has signed a deal worth 148.3 billion won (US$112.3 million) to supply COVID-19 test kits to Japan.
SD Biosensor said it will provide two types of test products -- a type that can diagnose both COVID-19 and influenza simultaneously, and a stand-alone at-home COVID-19 test kit -- to the Japanese government.
The deal is estimated to be worth 5 percent of the South Korean company's annual sales in 2021.
SD Biosensor said demand for its combo diagnostic kit has increased in Japan after Japan began reviewing measures to manage COVID-19 and influenza on the same level.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
Jungkook, first runner of BTS' photo album project
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official
-
(3rd LD) Yoon offers to carry out aid projects as long as N.K. shows denuclearization commitment
-
N. Korea fires two cruise missiles missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases near 180,000; imported cases hit record high
-
U.S. will maintain sanctions until N. Korea changes behavior: State Dept.