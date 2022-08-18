Military reports 2,649 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:09 August 18, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 2,649 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 246,210, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,749 from the Army, 368 from the Air Force, 193 from units under the direct control of the ministry, 176 from the Navy, and 147 from the Marine Corps.
There were also six cases from the ministry and five each from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 11,068 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
