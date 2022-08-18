Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon names new prosecutor general, chief of antitrust regulator

All News 15:05 August 18, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol has named a senior prosecutor to be the new prosecutor general while also nominating a law professor to head the state antitrust regulator, Yoon's chief of staff said Thursday.

Lee One-seok, acting prosecutor general and a prosecutor at the Supreme Prosecutors Office, has been tapped to be the prosecutor general, while Han Ki-jeong, a law professor at Seoul National University, has been tapped to head the Fair Trade Commission, presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki said during a press briefing.

Lee One-seok, President Yoon Suk-yeol's nominee for prosecutor general, arrives at the Supreme Prosecutors Office in Seoul on Aug. 18, 2022. (Yonhap)

