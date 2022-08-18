KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKNetworks 4,280 DN 35
Daesang 24,000 UP 950
KCC 306,000 DN 5,000
SKBP 78,000 UP 1,100
ORION Holdings 15,000 0
AmoreG 35,600 DN 150
HyundaiMtr 186,000 DN 4,000
DongkukStlMill 13,700 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 1,850 UP 10
LX INT 35,500 UP 200
Hyundai M&F INS 34,100 UP 100
Hyosung 76,000 UP 200
LOTTE 38,900 DN 50
GCH Corp 19,800 DN 200
LotteChilsung 162,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,810 UP 30
POSCO Holdings 256,000 DN 2,000
DB INSURANCE 62,400 DN 300
SLCORP 35,550 DN 50
Yuhan 56,800 DN 700
SamsungElec 61,500 UP 1,100
NHIS 10,050 DN 200
DongwonInd 235,000 UP 5,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,350 DN 200
KIA CORP. 76,700 DN 2,000
DB HiTek 45,550 UP 300
CJ 80,400 DN 300
Hanwha 31,200 UP 50
SK hynix 95,700 DN 1,400
Youngpoong 601,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,400 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,450 DN 850
SamsungF&MIns 198,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,250 DN 400
Kogas 41,700 UP 450
DOOSAN 84,300 UP 2,300
Meritz Insurance 38,150 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,400 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 35,500 DN 550
CJ LOGISTICS 126,500 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
Jungkook, first runner of BTS' photo album project
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official
-
(3rd LD) Yoon offers to carry out aid projects as long as N.K. shows denuclearization commitment
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases near 180,000; imported cases hit record high
-
U.S. will maintain sanctions until N. Korea changes behavior: State Dept.
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK's second LP surpass 1.5 mln copies