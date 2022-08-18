Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 August 18, 2022

HITEJINRO 30,650 UP 250
DL 67,100 DN 200
TaekwangInd 879,000 DN 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,030 0
KAL 26,500 DN 500
LG Corp. 84,300 DN 300
POSCO CHEMICAL 161,500 UP 3,000
Boryung 10,850 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 72,200 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,250 DN 650
Shinsegae 222,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 296,500 UP 6,000
SGBC 53,200 DN 1,100
Daewoong 25,700 DN 800
ORION 109,000 UP 3,000
HtlShilla 72,200 DN 300
Hanmi Science 41,600 UP 1,200
SamsungElecMech 138,000 UP 1,000
MERITZ SECU 4,930 DN 45
Ottogi 484,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 31,500 DN 300
LS 64,500 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES134500 DN1000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 624,000 DN 5,000
KPIC 127,500 DN 1,500
GC Corp 167,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,730 DN 40
SKC 132,500 DN 2,000
GS Retail 25,600 DN 350
Hanssem 54,900 DN 1,800
F&F 149,000 DN 500
KSOE 92,100 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,600 UP 50
MS IND 21,200 DN 700
OCI 124,000 DN 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 57,900 UP 500
KorZinc 589,000 DN 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,990 0
HyundaiMipoDock 108,000 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 40,150 DN 1,050
(MORE)

