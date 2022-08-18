KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 92,300 UP 1,000
LG Innotek 347,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 182,000 DN 2,000
HMM 23,550 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 68,700 DN 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 131,500 DN 500
Mobis 211,000 DN 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 71,400 UP 2,200
ZINUS 47,350 DN 800
Hanchem 230,500 0
Hanon Systems 10,600 DN 50
SK 236,000 DN 500
DWS 58,200 DN 500
KEPCO 21,550 DN 150
ShinpoongPharm 28,500 DN 650
SamsungSecu 35,100 DN 700
KG DONGBU STL 12,550 DN 50
S-1 60,800 DN 1,500
SKTelecom 51,200 DN 100
HyundaiElev 29,150 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDS 133,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 56,100 UP 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 3,685 DN 65
COWAY 65,000 DN 300
IBK 9,690 DN 90
LG Display 16,250 DN 250
DONGSUH 25,650 0
SamsungEng 22,400 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 5,520 DN 60
Handsome 29,150 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 31,550 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 22,350 DN 250
KT 38,000 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 15,400 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30000 DN550
LOTTE TOUR 11,750 DN 150
LG Uplus 12,350 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,000 DN 800
