KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 81,200 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 72,500 DN 2,100
Doosan Enerbility 21,450 UP 250
Doosanfc 38,750 DN 1,200
Kangwonland 26,400 UP 500
NAVER 250,000 DN 8,000
Kakao 79,200 DN 900
NCsoft 382,500 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,400 DN 200
COSMAX 65,700 UP 400
KIWOOM 87,800 DN 2,500
DSME 20,950 DN 300
HDSINFRA 5,800 UP 30
DWEC 5,390 DN 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,150 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 419,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 42,000 UP 550
LG H&H 726,000 0
LGCHEM 651,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO E&C 74,900 UP 2,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,600 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,750 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 102,000 DN 1,500
Celltrion 202,500 DN 9,500
TKG Huchems 20,350 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 173,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,000 DN 100
KIH 61,200 DN 800
GS 44,200 UP 450
LIG Nex1 90,700 UP 2,400
Fila Holdings 30,250 DN 1,050
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 DN 9,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,500 DN 750
HANWHA LIFE 2,355 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 128,000 0
FOOSUNG 16,050 DN 50
SK Innovation 210,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 27,400 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 50,700 DN 1,200
Hansae 17,900 DN 200
(MORE)
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
Jungkook, first runner of BTS' photo album project
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(3rd LD) THAAD issue not subject to negotiation: presidential office
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official
-
(3rd LD) Yoon offers to carry out aid projects as long as N.K. shows denuclearization commitment
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases near 180,000; imported cases hit record high
-
U.S. will maintain sanctions until N. Korea changes behavior: State Dept.
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 170,000 for 2nd day