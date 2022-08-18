KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 47,100 UP 1,100
CSWIND 64,900 UP 1,300
GKL 15,250 UP 50
KOLON IND 53,600 DN 900
HanmiPharm 311,500 UP 500
SD Biosensor 37,350 DN 650
Meritz Financial 30,050 UP 200
BNK Financial Group 6,830 DN 40
emart 105,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY389 50 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 40,050 UP 150
PIAM 37,750 DN 350
HANJINKAL 61,800 DN 700
CHONGKUNDANG 89,200 DN 1,100
DoubleUGames 41,350 DN 400
MANDO 54,200 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 875,000 UP 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 33,200 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,800 UP 400
Netmarble 67,300 DN 700
KRAFTON 258,000 DN 7,500
HD HYUNDAI 59,400 UP 400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 36,350 DN 800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,300 UP 300
BGF Retail 174,500 UP 8,000
SKCHEM 101,500 DN 4,500
HDC-OP 12,750 0
HYOSUNG TNC 325,500 DN 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 424,500 UP 5,000
HANILCMT 14,850 DN 150
SKBS 122,000 DN 6,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,200 DN 250
KakaoBank 31,200 DN 1,200
HYBE 188,000 UP 2,000
SK ie technology 94,700 UP 600
LG Energy Solution 452,000 DN 1,500
DL E&C 43,050 DN 350
kakaopay 68,400 DN 4,800
K Car 22,050 DN 50
SKSQUARE 43,600 DN 150
(END)
