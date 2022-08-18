Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top S. Korean, U.S. defense officials discuss cyber threats

All News 16:48 August 18, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup met with the commander of the U.S. Cyber Command on Thursday for discussions on cyber threats and ways for bolstering the allies' response capabilities, his office said Thursday.

Lee and Gen. Paul Nakasone shared the same view on the importance of cooperation in the cyber sector to maintain a firm combined defense posture against emerging security threats, including those from North Korea.

South Korea and the U.S. also signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in cyber operations, according to the ministry.

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (L) poses for a photo with Gen. Paul Nakasone, the commander of U.S. Cyber Command, in Seoul on Aug. 18, 2022, in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

