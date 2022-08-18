Top S. Korean, U.S. defense officials discuss cyber threats
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup met with the commander of the U.S. Cyber Command on Thursday for discussions on cyber threats and ways for bolstering the allies' response capabilities, his office said Thursday.
Lee and Gen. Paul Nakasone shared the same view on the importance of cooperation in the cyber sector to maintain a firm combined defense posture against emerging security threats, including those from North Korea.
South Korea and the U.S. also signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in cyber operations, according to the ministry.
