Request rejected to suspend prison term for ex-justice minister's wife
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Thursday turned down a request by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife to suspend the four-year prison sentence she got on charges of college admission fraud involving her daughter and financial misconduct, officials said.
Chung Kyung-sim, a former professor of Dongyang University, has been serving time after receiving the prison sentence from the Supreme Court in January on charges including forging a presidential citation from her university and getting a false internship certificate to use for her daughter's admission to a medical school in 2013.
The charges against her also included financial misconduct in violation of the Financial Investment Services And Capital Markets Act.
Chung filed a request to suspend her prison sentence early this month, saying she needs urgent medical operations for injuries she got from multiple falls inside the prison, including a ruptured disc.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office held a meeting earlier in the day to review the request.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
Jungkook, first runner of BTS' photo album project
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
Today in Korean history
-
(4th LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases near 180,000; imported cases hit record high
-
U.S. will maintain sanctions until N. Korea changes behavior: State Dept.
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK's second LP surpass 1.5 mln copies
-
(3rd LD) Yoon offers to carry out aid projects as long as N.K. shows denuclearization commitment