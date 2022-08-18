S. Korea conveys concerns to U.S. over new EV tax credit law: official
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has conveyed its concerns over a new U.S. law that provides tax incentives for electric vehicles manufactured in North America only, a foreign ministry official said Thursday.
"As revisions to the electric vehicle subsidies, included in the Inflation Reduction Act, are subject to violation of not only the South Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement but also the World Trade Organization rules, we have reviewed (the issue) and expressed our concerns to the U.S. through various channels," the official said.
The ministry will continue to work in close coordination with the relevant authorities to help South Korean companies receive "non-discriminatory treatment," the official added.
The US$430 billion bill, signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday, calls for expanding tax subsidies for EV buyers, but only for EVs assembled in North America. The bill also has provisions intended to bar EVs from receiving the benefits if they are equipped with batteries or battery components made using minerals produced in China.
Major South Korean automakers, including Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., have voiced concerns over the act, as they make their flagship EVs, such as the IONIQ 5 and EV6, at domestic plants and ship them out overseas.
It could deal a serious blow to Hyundai Motor and Kia at a time when their flagship EV models have increasingly been gaining traction in the U.S. as well as European markets in recent years.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
Jungkook, first runner of BTS' photo album project
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
Today in Korean history
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK's second LP surpass 1.5 mln copies
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases near 180,000; imported cases hit record high
-
U.S. will maintain sanctions until N. Korea changes behavior: State Dept.
-
Busan mayor proposes allowing alternative military services for BTS