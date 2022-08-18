Jeonbuk beat K League rivals Daegu to reach AFC Champions League quarterfinals

Moon Seon-min tried to head home a towering cross from Mo Barrow, but the attempt never reached the net. When a Daegu player looked to clear the ball out of the box, it instead ricocheted off the body of defender Hong Jeong-woon and went straight to Kim in the goalmouth. Kim made no mistake from there, slotting the ball into the top shelf past the helpless goalkeeper, Oh Seung-hoon.