N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Friday her regime will never accept the South Korean government's "audacious initiative" that seeks to help Pyongyang improve its economy in return for denuclearization steps.
Kim Yo-jong slammed the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's plan as the height of folly, describing it as nothing but a copy of the former conservative Lee Myung-bak government's approach, called the Vision 3,000 for Denuclearization and Opening, which ended in failure.
"I don't know what brash ideas they will come knocking on the door with in the future, but I make it clear that we will never deal with it," she said in the statement carried by the North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun.
It came four days after Yoon used his Liberation Day speech to lay out some details of the plan, one of his key campaign pledges, aimed at helping the impoverished North develop its economy in the event that it takes denuclearization steps. Yoon's offer to Pyongyang included a bold program of economic assistance, development and infrastructure investment.
Kim, who serves as vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, is apparently in charge of inter-Korean affairs.
(END)
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
Jungkook, first runner of BTS' photo album project
-
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee granted special presidential pardon
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
Today in Korean history
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
Busan mayor proposes allowing alternative military services for BTS
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK's second LP surpass 1.5 mln copies
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases near 180,000; imported cases hit record high
-
Daegu military air base to be relocated to nearby area by 2030 under 11.4 tln-won project
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 170,000 for 2nd day