SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon set to reshuffle presidential office, but shake-up is not sweeping (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Post of policy presidential aide to be newly created in shake-up of presidential office (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon to reshuffle presidential office, create post of policy presidential aide (Donga Ilbo)
-- Presidential office poised for shake-up to strengthen communication (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon to reshuffle presidential office for better policy coordination, communication with public (Segye Times)
-- Yoon names deputy chief prosecutor Lee One-seok to be new prosecutor general (Chosun Ilbo)
-- In major reshuffle, Yoon considers creating post of policy presidential aide (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- First lady invited chief of remodeling firm in charge of revamping presidential residence to Yoon's swearing-in ceremony (Hankyoreh)
-- Call for U.S. to review immigration law spawns concerns about outflows of talents in chipmaking sector (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Hyundai Motor Group to set up venture capital firm in U.S. to invest in robot industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea outstripped by China in major technology competitiveness after trading with Beijing over past 30 years (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korean tech blue chips squeezed by higher costs and weak pricing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Presidential office set for shake-up (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon to reshuffle presidential office to regain public trust (Korea Times)
(END)

