Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon set to reshuffle presidential office, but shake-up is not sweeping (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Post of policy presidential aide to be newly created in shake-up of presidential office (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon to reshuffle presidential office, create post of policy presidential aide (Donga Ilbo)

-- Presidential office poised for shake-up to strengthen communication (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon to reshuffle presidential office for better policy coordination, communication with public (Segye Times)

-- Yoon names deputy chief prosecutor Lee One-seok to be new prosecutor general (Chosun Ilbo)

-- In major reshuffle, Yoon considers creating post of policy presidential aide (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- First lady invited chief of remodeling firm in charge of revamping presidential residence to Yoon's swearing-in ceremony (Hankyoreh)

-- Call for U.S. to review immigration law spawns concerns about outflows of talents in chipmaking sector (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Hyundai Motor Group to set up venture capital firm in U.S. to invest in robot industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea outstripped by China in major technology competitiveness after trading with Beijing over past 30 years (Korea Economic Daily)

