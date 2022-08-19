Celltrion clinches 110 bln-won drug substance supply deal from Teva
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc., a major South Korean biopharmaceutical firm, said Friday it has secured a 110 billion-won (US$83 million) drug substance supply deal from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. for use in producing the Israel-based generic drugmaker's migraine medicine.
Under the contract manufacturing organization (CMO) deal, Celltrion will provide drug substance material for Ajovy, Teva's prescription medicine used for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.
The deal is approximately worth 5.8 percent of the South Korean company's annual sales in 2021. A Celltrion official declined to identify the drug substance material, citing company policy.
The Incheon-based South Korean bio company has been in discussions with Teva to produce Ajovy since 2015.
When including the latest deal, the South Korean company has secured 353 billion won worth of supply contracts from the Israeli multinational firm.
Teva is a North American operational partner of Celltrion. Teva handles marketing and sales of Celltrion's blood cancer treatment Truxima and breast cancer treatment Herzuma in the region.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Today in Korean history
-
U.S. agrees with taking 'incremental steps' to denuclearize Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
-
Busan mayor proposes allowing alternative military services for BTS
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK's second LP surpass 1.5 mln copies
-
(2nd LD) Yoon names new prosecutor general, chief of antitrust regulator
-
Clash of 2 S. Koreans on horizon in Premier League