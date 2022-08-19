(Yonhap Interview) As avid gamer, KBO pitcher happy to be in 'motherland' of 'League of Legends'

"This is my first full season as a starting pitcher where teams see me all the time, and they spend more time scouting me. There have been a couple of teams in the league that have done a good job of picking up on if I hold my glove a certain way, then it means this pitch is coming," Stock said. "So it has made me become more aware of my mechanics to make sure that I'm not giving away what pitch I'm throwing based on how I come set. A couple of teams are known for being very smart and intelligent, and getting reads on pitchers."