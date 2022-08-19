The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 August 19, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.25 2.25
1-M 2.38 2.38
2-M 2.52 2.52
3-M 2.67 2.67
6-M 3.08 3.08
12-M 3.42 3.42
(END)
