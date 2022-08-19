Presidential office expresses regret over N. Korea's 'rude' remarks on Yoon
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office expressed regret Friday over the "rude" remarks of the North Korean leader's sister on President Yoon Suk-yeol's offer of economic aid in exchange for denuclearization steps.
Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued a scathing commentary earlier in the day, calling Yoon's initiative "the height of absurdity" and lambasting the president by name.
"We consider it very regrettable that North Korea continues to use rude language while mentioning the president by name, and continued to express its nuclear development intentions while distorting our 'audacious plan," the presidential office said in a statement.
"Such an attitude by North Korea is not helpful not only for North Korea's own future but also for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and will only accelerate its international isolation," it added.
The presidential office said it remains unchanged in its pursuit of North Korea's denuclearization and the development of inter-Korean relations through the president's "audacious plan" and calls on North Korea to be "prudent and make careful considerations."
