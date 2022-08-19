Regulator to announce investor protection measures from biz takeovers in Q4
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator said Friday it will announce a set of measures to protect retail investors from the process of business takeovers in the fourth quarter of this year.
"We are reviewing detailed measures by gathering opinions from private-sector experts through meetings," the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a press release.
"After holding discussions with experts, we plan to announce measures to protect ordinary investors in the middle of the fourth quarter," it added.
The FSC said it has commissioned a research report on how to beef up investor protection in case of managerial changes.
The financial regulator clarified the timetable after an earlier media report said the Yoon Suk-yeol government has put on the back burner its promised push to strengthen the protection of retail investors from mergers and acquisitions (M&As) between listed firms and other types of business consolidation.
Measures that reportedly have been under consideration include improving rules on providing investors with the right to ask for the purchase of their stock in case of an M&A so as to minimize losses from the process they might be opposed to.
