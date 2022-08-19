Military reports 2,048 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:10 August 19, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 2,048 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 248,256, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,383 from the Army, 318 from the Air Force, and 117 each from the Navy and units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 107 cases from the Marine Corps, four from the ministry and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 11,095 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
Most Saved
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Today in Korean history
-
U.S. agrees with taking 'incremental steps' to denuclearize Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
-
Clash of 2 S. Koreans on horizon in Premier League
-
Busan mayor proposes allowing alternative military services for BTS
-
Supreme Court expected to decide soon whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK's second LP surpass 1.5 mln copies