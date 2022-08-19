Assembly to conduct annual parliamentary audit in Oct.
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The ruling and main opposition parties agreed Friday to conduct this year's parliamentary audit of the government and state agencies in October as they penciled in a detailed schedule for an upcoming regular session.
Under the plan finalized by senior party members of the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party, the National Assembly is scheduled to kick off its regular session on Sept. 1.
A four-day interpellation session on political, diplomatic, economic and social issues will take place from Sept. 19 to 22 followed by a three-week parliamentary audit starting on Oct. 4.
The rival parties agreed to hold a plenary meeting of an extraordinary session on Aug. 30 to approve bills on livelihood issues.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(News Focus) Samsung's Lee expected to solidify leadership, step up biz activities after receiving pardon
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Today in Korean history
-
U.S. agrees with taking 'incremental steps' to denuclearize Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
-
Clash of 2 S. Koreans on horizon in Premier League
-
Busan mayor proposes allowing alternative military services for BTS
-
Supreme Court expected to decide soon whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK's second LP surpass 1.5 mln copies