Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Aug. 15 -- Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
U.S. supports S. Korean initiative to engage N. Korea: State Dept
16 -- N. Korea urges continued antivirus efforts despite self-claimed win over COVID-19
S. Korea, U.S. to stage preparatory military drills before major field exercise
17 -- N. Korea fires two cruise missiles toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean official
Yoon offers to carry out aid projects as long as N.K. shows denuclearization commitment
18 -- Gov't to create condition for N. Korea to accept 'audacious' offers, minister says
U.S. agrees with taking 'incremental steps' to denuclearize Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
19 -- N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
Presidential office expresses regret over N. Korea's 'rude' remarks on Yoon
(END)
-
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
U.S. agrees with taking 'incremental steps' to denuclearize Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
-
Clash of 2 S. Koreans on horizon in Premier League
-
Supreme Court expected to decide soon whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
Busan mayor proposes allowing alternative military services for BTS
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 140,000; death toll hits 3-month high