KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK hynix 96,400 UP 700
Youngpoong 612,000 UP 11,000
Daewoong 25,800 UP 100
TaekwangInd 869,000 DN 10,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,970 DN 60
KAL 26,200 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 34,550 UP 450
Daesang 24,000 0
SKNetworks 4,270 DN 10
ORION Holdings 15,500 UP 500
KCC 300,500 DN 5,500
SKBP 76,900 DN 1,100
AmoreG 35,550 DN 50
HyundaiMtr 190,000 UP 4,000
DL 67,100 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,400 UP 50
KIA CORP. 77,200 UP 500
Meritz Insurance 39,200 UP 1,050
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,500 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 35,700 UP 200
HITEJINRO 30,400 DN 250
Yuhan 57,300 UP 500
SLCORP 36,150 UP 600
CJ LOGISTICS 124,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 83,600 DN 700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,800 DN 10
POSCO Holdings 255,000 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 63,800 UP 1,400
SamsungElec 60,900 DN 600
NHIS 9,990 DN 60
DongwonInd 234,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 39,250 UP 350
GCH Corp 19,700 DN 100
LotteChilsung 159,000 DN 3,000
LG Corp. 83,800 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 157,000 DN 4,500
Boryung 10,850 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 70,400 DN 1,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,900 DN 350
Shinsegae 221,500 DN 500
