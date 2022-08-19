KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Nongshim 300,000 UP 3,500
SGBC 53,000 DN 200
Hyosung 76,300 UP 300
HyundaiEng&Const 46,050 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,400 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 201,000 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,200 DN 50
Kogas 41,050 DN 650
Hanwha 31,200 0
DB HiTek 45,200 DN 350
CJ 81,000 UP 600
LX INT 37,050 UP 1,550
DongkukStlMill 13,450 DN 250
TaihanElecWire 1,785 DN 65
HtlShilla 71,900 DN 300
Hanmi Science 41,500 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 136,500 DN 1,500
GC Corp 166,500 DN 1,000
Ottogi 486,500 UP 2,500
MERITZ SECU 4,920 DN 10
LS 64,200 DN 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES138500 UP4000
GS E&C 30,950 DN 550
KPIC 126,500 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,650 DN 80
SKC 128,000 DN 4,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 618,000 DN 6,000
GS Retail 25,500 DN 100
Hanssem 55,000 UP 100
F&F 151,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,600 0
MS IND 21,350 UP 150
OCI 122,000 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 56,900 DN 1,000
KorZinc 587,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,010 UP 20
KSOE 92,000 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 109,500 UP 1,500
IS DONGSEO 39,650 DN 500
S-Oil 94,000 UP 1,700
