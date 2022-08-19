KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 338,500 DN 8,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,000 UP 1,000
HMM 23,250 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 68,200 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 130,500 DN 1,000
Mobis 214,500 UP 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,600 DN 800
ZINUS 47,500 UP 150
Hanchem 226,000 DN 4,500
DWS 57,900 DN 300
S-1 60,100 DN 700
KEPCO 21,500 DN 50
SamsungSecu 35,000 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 12,400 DN 150
SKTelecom 51,000 DN 200
HyundaiElev 28,700 DN 450
SAMSUNG SDS 133,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 56,300 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,710 UP 25
Hanon Systems 10,500 DN 100
SK 231,500 DN 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 28,350 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL28800 DN1200
LOTTE TOUR 11,650 DN 100
LG Uplus 12,350 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,200 UP 200
KT&G 81,600 UP 400
Doosan Enerbility 21,150 DN 300
Doosanfc 37,800 DN 950
LG Display 16,900 UP 650
Handsome 29,000 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 74,000 UP 1,500
Asiana Airlines 15,150 DN 250
COWAY 65,900 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 100,000 DN 1,500
IBK 9,770 UP 80
DONGSUH 25,550 DN 100
SamsungEng 22,450 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 120,000 DN 500
PanOcean 5,520 0
