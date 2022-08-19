KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 31,600 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 22,450 UP 100
KT 38,650 UP 650
DWEC 5,290 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 26,750 UP 1,600
CJ CheilJedang 416,000 DN 3,000
NCsoft 374,500 DN 8,000
KEPCO KPS 41,900 DN 100
LG H&H 714,000 DN 12,000
LGCHEM 640,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 72,800 DN 2,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,700 UP 100
NAVER 248,000 DN 2,000
Kangwonland 26,550 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,050 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 101,000 DN 1,000
HDSINFRA 5,700 DN 100
Celltrion 201,500 DN 1,000
DSME 20,950 0
KIWOOM 87,600 DN 200
TKG Huchems 20,350 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 169,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,200 DN 800
Kakao 76,700 DN 2,500
KIH 60,800 DN 400
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,000 DN 400
COSMAX 65,000 DN 700
GS 44,350 UP 150
LIG Nex1 90,900 UP 200
Fila Holdings 30,350 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,500 0
HANWHA LIFE 2,345 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 127,000 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 15,900 DN 150
SK Innovation 204,500 DN 6,000
POONGSAN 28,400 UP 1,000
KBFinancialGroup 50,800 UP 100
Hansae 16,800 DN 1,100
Youngone Corp 46,900 DN 200
