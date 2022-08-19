KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 64,500 DN 400
GKL 15,400 UP 150
KOLON IND 53,200 DN 400
HanmiPharm 310,500 DN 1,000
SD Biosensor 36,600 DN 750
Meritz Financial 31,300 UP 1,250
BNK Financial Group 6,850 UP 20
emart 104,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY391 00 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 39,800 DN 250
PIAM 37,650 DN 100
HANJINKAL 61,000 DN 800
CHONGKUNDANG 89,100 DN 100
DoubleUGames 41,000 DN 350
MANDO 54,700 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 868,000 DN 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 33,400 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,400 DN 400
Netmarble 66,800 DN 500
KRAFTON 255,000 DN 3,000
HD HYUNDAI 59,200 DN 200
ORION 110,000 UP 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,800 DN 550
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,100 DN 200
BGF Retail 171,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 99,000 DN 2,500
HDC-OP 12,600 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 322,000 DN 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 411,500 DN 13,000
HANILCMT 14,850 0
SKBS 116,500 DN 5,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,450 UP 250
KakaoBank 28,650 DN 2,550
HYBE 186,500 DN 1,500
SK ie technology 89,700 DN 5,000
LG Energy Solution 447,000 DN 5,000
DL E&C 42,450 DN 600
kakaopay 68,800 UP 400
K Car 21,850 DN 200
SKSQUARE 42,950 DN 650
(END)
-
S. Korea expresses deep regret over Japanese PM's offering to war shrine
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Today in Korean history
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
U.S. agrees with taking 'incremental steps' to denuclearize Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
-
Clash of 2 S. Koreans on horizon in Premier League
-
Supreme Court expected to decide soon whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
Busan mayor proposes allowing alternative military services for BTS
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 140,000; death toll hits 3-month high