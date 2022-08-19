CSWIND 64,500 DN 400

GKL 15,400 UP 150

KOLON IND 53,200 DN 400

HanmiPharm 310,500 DN 1,000

SD Biosensor 36,600 DN 750

Meritz Financial 31,300 UP 1,250

BNK Financial Group 6,850 UP 20

emart 104,000 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY391 00 UP150

KOLMAR KOREA 39,800 DN 250

PIAM 37,650 DN 100

HANJINKAL 61,000 DN 800

CHONGKUNDANG 89,100 DN 100

DoubleUGames 41,000 DN 350

MANDO 54,700 UP 500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 868,000 DN 7,000

Doosan Bobcat 33,400 UP 200

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,400 DN 400

Netmarble 66,800 DN 500

KRAFTON 255,000 DN 3,000

HD HYUNDAI 59,200 DN 200

ORION 110,000 UP 1,000

ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,800 DN 550

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,100 DN 200

BGF Retail 171,500 DN 3,000

SKCHEM 99,000 DN 2,500

HDC-OP 12,600 DN 150

HYOSUNG TNC 322,000 DN 3,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 411,500 DN 13,000

HANILCMT 14,850 0

SKBS 116,500 DN 5,500

WooriFinancialGroup 12,450 UP 250

KakaoBank 28,650 DN 2,550

HYBE 186,500 DN 1,500

SK ie technology 89,700 DN 5,000

LG Energy Solution 447,000 DN 5,000

DL E&C 42,450 DN 600

kakaopay 68,800 UP 400

K Car 21,850 DN 200

SKSQUARE 42,950 DN 650

(END)