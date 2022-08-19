Assembly speaker meets with U.S. ambassador
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Friday and discussed relations between the two countries.
"I believe the ambassador will play a big role in improving the South Korea-U.S. alliance into a global strategic partnership through his experienced career in diplomacy," Kim told Goldberg at their meeting held at the National Assembly in Seoul.
Kim said Goldberg's appointment shows how much the U.S. government values the relationship and alliance between the two countries.
Kim also mentioned U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Seoul earlier this month, saying Pelosi showed "active leadership" and "charisma," and strengthened cooperation between the two countries' legislatures.
Goldberg replied that good discussions were made during Pelosi's visit.
The ambassador also said he likes kimchi, a popular Korean fermented side dish, referring to Kim's comment that Pelosi enjoyed kimchi and other Korean dishes during the luncheon at the Seoul parliament.
