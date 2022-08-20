Assistant State Sec. Kritenbrink to visit Seoul next week
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will visit South Korea next week for talks on various issues including North Korea's evolving threats, the state department said Friday.
The assistant secretary will travel to Mongolia and South Korea from Monday through Saturday.
"In Seoul, the assistant secretary will hold meetings with ROK government officials to discuss strengthening the U.S.-ROK alliance and bilateral cooperation across a wide range of regional and global issues, including the threat posed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Russia's unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine," the department said in a press release, referring to North Korea by its official name.
ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
The planned visit comes amid fears of a potential nuclear test by North Korea.
Officials in Seoul and Washington have said the North appears to have completed all preparations for what will be its seventh nuclear test and that the country may only be gauging the timing.
North Korea conducted its sixth and last nuclear test in September 2017.
"The assistant secretary will also highlight the importance trilateral cooperation among the United States, ROK, and Japan," the department said of Kritenbrink's upcoming trip to Seoul.
