Korean-language dailies

-- Supreme Court holds off decision on forced labor compensation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Presidential office expresses regret over N. Korea's rejection of Yoon's offer (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' 4 days after announcement (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, Japan hit pause on forced labor compensation case (Segye Times)

-- Prosecutors raid Presidential Archives twice in one day (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Presidential Archives raided twice in one day by prosecutors probing Moon gov't suspicions (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Locked Up': 30 months in pandemic of 3 mentally challenged people (Hankyoreh)

-- From medical college to business school … college entrance exam changes your life in moment (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Super collectors to visit Seoul for Frieze (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't pushes for fiscal integration of national pension, special occupation pension (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)