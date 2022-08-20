Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 20, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/26 Cloudy 20

Incheon 30/25 Cloudy 10

Suwon 32/26 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 32/26 Rain 30

Daejeon 31/26 Rain 30

Chuncheon 32/25 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 28/25 Rain 60

Jeonju 30/26 Rain 80

Gwangju 30/26 Rain 60

Jeju 32/29 Sunny 60

Daegu 30/27 Rain 90

Busan 29/26 Rain 80

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!