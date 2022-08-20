Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 20, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/26 Cloudy 20
Incheon 30/25 Cloudy 10
Suwon 32/26 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 32/26 Rain 30
Daejeon 31/26 Rain 30
Chuncheon 32/25 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 28/25 Rain 60
Jeonju 30/26 Rain 80
Gwangju 30/26 Rain 60
Jeju 32/29 Sunny 60
Daegu 30/27 Rain 90
Busan 29/26 Rain 80
(END)
