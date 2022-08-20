Military reports 1,760 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:32 August 20, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,760 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 250,014, the defense ministry said.
The new cases, tallied as of 2 p.m., included 1,131 from the Army, 155 from the Navy and 241 from the Air Force.
There were also 106 cases from the Marine Corps, 122 from units under the direct control of the ministry, four from the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 10,940 military personnel are under treatment.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) Bill Gates calls for S. Korea to play leading role in global health cooperation
-
DP warns Yoon's Liberation Day speech will give 'wrong signal' to Japan
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
Most Saved
-
Ex-ruling party chair takes swipe at Yoon amid legal action over leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Ex-ruling party chief files another lawsuit against leadership switch
-
(LEAD) Yoon pledges to improve ties with Japan, offers economic aid in exchange for N.K. denuclearization
-
(LEAD) DP drops party charter revision proposal
-
DP set on approving controversial 'bulletproof' party charter
-
Supreme Court expected to decide soon whether to finalize liquidation order against Mitsubishi
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
-
U.S. agrees with taking 'incremental steps' to denuclearize Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
-
Clash of 2 S. Koreans on horizon in Premier League
-
Seoul diplomat holds phone talks with U.S., EU negotiators of Iran nuclear deal