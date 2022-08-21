Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 21, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/24 Sunny 20

Incheon 30/24 Cloudy 10

Suwon 32/24 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 33/24 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 32/23 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 32/20 Sunny 0

Gangneung 30/20 Sunny 0

Jeonju 32/23 Sunny 60

Gwangju 32/24 Sunny 60

Jeju 30/25 Sunny 20

Daegu 31/23 Cloudy 0

Busan 30/24 Cloudy 0

(END)

