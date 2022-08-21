S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay above 110,000
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 110,000 on Sunday, but the daily caseload fell from a week ago in a possible sign that the omicron-fueled summer wave could be slowing down.
The country added 110,944 new COVID-19 infections, including 396 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 22,240,331, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The tally fell by around 8,600 cases from a week ago, marking the first decline for a Sunday since late June when the wave turned upward again, fueled by the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.5 and increased summer travelers.
The country reported 64 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 26,044, the KDCA said. The fatality rate stood at 0.12 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 531, up 20 from a day ago.
